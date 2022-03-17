Religious ministry receives complaints against Aamir Liaquat Hussain: report
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has reportedly received multiple complaints against TV host and PTI lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain, saying the televangelist is setting bad example for society through his shows.
Aaamir Liaquat Hussain, who recently hit the headlines after he tied the knot for the third time, has been in hot waters for his controversial acts, including Nagin Dance, in last year’s Ramazan shows.
An official of the ministry told Dawn News that it has also received identical complaints Mufti Qawwi. He noted that there is no legal way to ban a person from hosting a show on a private channel.
With the advent of the holy month of Ramazan, almost all entertainment and news channel broadcast special transmission where religious issues, and other matters are discussed.
Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has sent a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking issuance of stern guidelines to regulate the Ramazan shows.
Anchors and presenters always create controversies during Ramazan shows and invite public outcry on social media, the minister highlighted in the letter.
The minister has not named anyone in the letter but stated that most of the guests and hosts in these shows did not have grip on religious matters, thus, triggering conflicts in the society.
He said that the government should outline the guidelines for such shows and issue directives to the channels that only experts should be invited to these programmes.
