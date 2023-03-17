Agriculture can bridge Pakistan’s trade deficit, concludes PAC agri investment conference

KARACHI - Agriculture is now center stage as the sector that can help salvage the economy by wiping out Pakistan’s trade deficit, said former Governor State Bank Syed Salim Raza.
Leading corporates, business houses, and financial institutions congregated at Pakistan Agricultural Coalition’s inaugural Agri-Connections 2023 conference and exhibition which was attended by over 275 leaders of the industry, finance, government, donors, academia/international experts, global investors and the farming community.
Seed emerged as a key theme raised by many speakers. The legal and regulatory framework for seed must be improved, said National Foods CEO Abrar Hasan.
WATCH Session on Sustainable #Agriculture and #ClimateChange
live streamed on https://t.co/pdJ9uXZst0
@PakAgriCoalition's @PACAgriConnections2023 conference
Meskay & Femtee CEO Shahid Tawawalla spoke against relying on subsidies as a policy instrument since they can only bring temporary relief. Subsidies are important but must be focused on improving the productivity of farmers rather than just for inputs. Speakers were of the view that important needs such as crop insurance and technology upgrades should be supported by the government.
"We need to invest in mechanisation in agriculture" - Shahid Tawawlla, Secretary, CEO, MFT/Kubota Pakistan at #PakistanAgricultural Coalition's
Agri-Connections 2023 Conference.
Join session live stream at https://t.co/pdJ9uXZst0— Lubna Jerar ???? (@raiseqalam) March 16, 2023
Pakistan Agricultural Coalition CEO Arif Nadeem said that while finance is about taking risks and managing risk, in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, the farmer is the only one who is shouldering most of the risk. Bank of Punjab President Mr Zafar Masud said that the absence of development finance institutions is a critical problem that requires resolution at the systemic level.
Arif Nadeem CEO #Pakistan #Agricultural Coalition speaking Agri Connections #2023
Water reliability is the highest priority of the farmer. Water should be metered and priced to at least recover the operational expenditures of the irrigation system.
The panel on maize was in consensus that GMO technology must be introduced to rapidly increase yields. Mr Khalil Sattar stated that many food products in the USA and Europe are based on GMO crops and there are no problems with their consumption.
Dr Ishrat Husain, the former advisor to Prime Minister, stated that government should get out of the way, particularly away from defining prices and over-regulation.
Watch session Reversing Pakistan's Trade Deficit Through Agri-Commodities live streamed @PakAgriCoalition @@PACAgriConnections2023
Panelists include President .@thebankofpunjab @zafar_masud pic.twitter.com/QZp9IAO98G— Lubna Jerar ???? (@raiseqalam) March 16, 2023
Pakistan Agricultural Coalition Strategy Advisor Kazim Saeed said that to realize the potential of agriculture, it is important to listen to the farmer—both the individual farmer and the corporate farmer.
Eleven leading industrial groups from banking, insurance, textile, and agribusiness sponsored this event organized by Pakistan Agricultural Coalition. PAC is a non-profit sponsored by leading sector stakeholders, focused on creating private sector-led, globally competitive and sustainable agriculture models, to catalyse Pakistan’s agriculture sector.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340
|343.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Karachi
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Quetta
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Attock
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Multan
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
