Hania Aamir redefines siblings love with latest Instagram reel

Lollywood actress Hania Aamir has a knack for posting the most relatable content despite being one of the Pakistani entertainment industry's most sought-after actors with millions of followers on social media platforms.

The 25-year-old diva, with her huge fandom and illustrious career, knows how to make headlines for all the good reasons.

Keeping netizens updated with glimpses of her private and professional life often, the Mere Humsafar actress jumped on an internet trend. Being the effervescent doll-faced star that she is, Aamir treated her perennially hungry for hilarious content gen-z fans online with a rib-tickling new Instagram reel that all of her admirers — with siblings — could relate to.

"Amen" wrote the Mujhay Jeenay Do star as the caption of her video and tagged her sister to show how an "elder sister who buys stylish clothes" ends up having her wardrobe picked by the "younger sister who is away for college and cant stop her from taking her clothes back."

Social media users were left in splits as many agreed with the starlet. Aamir's sister, Esha, also commented on the post.

On the work front, Aamir's recent works include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.