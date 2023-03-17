Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for LHC to seek protective bail

A large number of PTI supporters and lawyers are escorting the former PM's convoy
LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan has left for the Lahore High Court for protective bail in multiple cases filed against him.
A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf supporters are escorting the convoy of the party chairman, who is ordered to appear before the high court at 5:30pm for protective bail in nine cases filed against him.
عمران خان کے لاہور ہائیکورٹ روانگی کے مناظر pic.twitter.com/8E8lqEeyPK— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 17, 2023
A two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider will hear the bail petitions filed against the cases that are lodged under terrorism sections.
Earlier today, the Punjab government and PTI reached an agreement to resolve the Zaman Park crisis and to reschedule the latter's Mina-e-Pakistan rally. According to the agreement, which will be submitted to the court, PTI will cooperate with police for the execution of arrest warrants and search warrants. SSP Imran Kishore will be the focal person from police, while Shibli Faraz and Ali Khan will represent their party, reports in local media suggest.
The Lahore High Court had ordered the two parties to find an amicable solution by 3pm.
Earlier this week, Zaman Park became the battleground between Khan's supporters and the security forces for nearly two days over Islamabad Police's attempt to arrest him.
