PTI 'to cooperate with police' as Imran Khan to appear before LHC to seek protective bail

LAHORE – The Punjab government and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday reached an agreement to resolve the Zaman Park crisis and to reschedule the latter's Mina-e-Pakistan rally as the party chairman, Imran Khan, is set to appear before the Lahore Hight Court (LHC).

According to the agreement, which will be submitted to the court, PTI will cooperate with police for the execution of arrest warrants and search warrants.

SSP Imran Kishore will be the focal person from police, while Shibli Faraz and Ali Khan will represent their party, reports in local media suggest.

The Lahore High Court had ordered the two parties to find an amicable solution by 3pm.

Now all eyes on Imran Khan as the former prime minister is ordered to appear before the high court at 4:00pm for protective bail in nine cases filed against him.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider will hear the bail petitions filed against the cases that are lodged under terrorism sections.

Zaman Park, the Lahore residence of PTI chairman, that earlier this week became the battleground between Khan's supporters and the security forces for nearly two days over Islamabad Police's attempt to arrest him, is shielded by hundreds of PTI workers who are expected to accompany him to the court.

