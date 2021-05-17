Pakistan likely to increase petroleum prices after Ramadan relief

08:23 PM | 17 May, 2021
Pakistan likely to increase petroleum prices after Ramadan relief
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division recommending an increase in petroleum prices for the remaining days of May.

The price of diesel and petrol would witness an increase of Rs3.25 and Rs1.90, local media reported citing sources.

However, the final approval for revising the price of the petroleum products will be given by the Ministry of Finance after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Sunday, it emerged that the government decided to revise the petroleum prices on May 17 due to Eid holidays.

On April 30, the prime minister decided to not raise the price of petroleum products in order to provide relief to the public in the holy month of Ramadan.

Therefore, the price remained unchanged in the country as petrol continued to cost Rs108.56 per litre in the first two week of May. The price of diesel also remained the same as Rs110.76 per litre.

Petrol price to remain unchanged in Pakistan till ... 07:25 PM | 30 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a proposal to raise the petroleum prices for first 15 days of May, ...

More From This Category
Waqar Zaka included in Pakistan’s first ...
12:32 PM | 17 May, 2021
PM hails Sania Nishtar as World Bank ranks Ehsaas ...
02:03 PM | 16 May, 2021
World Bank sees 17pc rise in Pakistan’s ...
12:00 PM | 16 May, 2021
Overseas Pakistani can now open bank accounts ...
08:40 PM | 14 May, 2021
Pakistan announces special tax concessions on ...
06:09 PM | 14 May, 2021
Elon Musk's Tesla just stopped payment by ...
04:59 PM | 13 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 2021
05:43 PM | 17 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr