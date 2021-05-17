Pakistan likely to increase petroleum prices after Ramadan relief
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division recommending an increase in petroleum prices for the remaining days of May.
The price of diesel and petrol would witness an increase of Rs3.25 and Rs1.90, local media reported citing sources.
However, the final approval for revising the price of the petroleum products will be given by the Ministry of Finance after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan.
On Sunday, it emerged that the government decided to revise the petroleum prices on May 17 due to Eid holidays.
On April 30, the prime minister decided to not raise the price of petroleum products in order to provide relief to the public in the holy month of Ramadan.
Therefore, the price remained unchanged in the country as petrol continued to cost Rs108.56 per litre in the first two week of May. The price of diesel also remained the same as Rs110.76 per litre.
Petrol price to remain unchanged in Pakistan till ... 07:25 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a proposal to raise the petroleum prices for first 15 days of May, ...
- Pakistan looks forward to enhance ties with Europe Union, says COAS ...09:20 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal: Zulfi Bukhari resigns as PM Imran’s ...08:28 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Pakistan likely to increase petroleum prices after Ramadan relief08:23 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Indian forces kill two more youth in occupied Kashmir07:54 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Pakistan's FM Qureshi to lead Muslim countries' delegation to New ...07:26 PM | 17 May, 2021
- #JusticeForZuhaMalik trends after TikToker shares videos of torture ...06:22 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to rumoured boyfriend Vicky ...04:14 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Saboor Aly shares a heartfelt note about ‘soulmate’06:56 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021