Pakistan announces 20-member squad for Asia Hockey Cup

LAHORE – The Pakistan hockey team will leave for Jakarta on Thursday for the Asia Hockey Cup.

Earlier, the Pakistan Hockey Federation Selection Committee announced a 20-member squad for the Asia Cup. Umar Bhatta will lead the side, whereas Ali Shan will be the vice-captain.

Here are names of the full squad: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamad-ud-Din Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali, Midfielders Umar Bhatta, Ali Shaan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Afraz, Roman, Abdul Hanan Shahid.