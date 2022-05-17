PTI all set for power show in Kohat today
KOHAT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan will address a public meeting in Kohat today as the former ruling party continues to conduct mass rallies to mobilize workers across Pakistan.
The anti-government rally will be held at the new divisional sports stadium, Kohat. It is reportedly the first-ever meeting of the ousted prime minister in any district of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Stern security measures have been put in place for today’s power show as PTI Chief said that a ‘conspiracy’ is being hatched to kill him.
A nearly 30-feet long and 40-feet wide stage has been set at Kohat stadium for the leadership.
The former ruling party is holding public rallies across the South Asian country to mount pressure on the coalition government for early elections.
PTI earlier organised power shows in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sialkot, Swabi, and other cities since cricketer turned politician was ousted as prime minister.
