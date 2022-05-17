SC announces verdict on presidential reference on Article 63 (A) today

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has reserved judgment on the presidential reference, seeking interpretation of Article 63 (A) of the Constitution.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial today completed hearing into the reference filed affsd a number of PTI leaders defected the party in March, around three weeks before the National Assembly vote on Opposition’s no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The court will announce its verdict this evening.

On March 21, former attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan submitted the reference, apprising the court that the then PTI-led federal government had filed a reference to seek the opinion of the top court in the presidential reference under the jurisdiction of the Constitution’s Article 186.

The PTI government had sought Supreme Court’s assistance in voting of dissent members, who opposed the party policy, in a no-trust motion.

The PTI government had pleaded for lifetime disqualification of rebel lawmakers, saying it is imperative for a transparent democracy as disqualification of merely a few days is not enough to deter members from dissenting.

It had maintained that a member who got elected on a party’s manifesto damages the trust of the people through open dissent ahead of no trust while it also added that of a member wishes to make a conscientious decision, they should step down from the assembly and get re-elected.

It is recalled that former PM Imran Khan was dismissed from office through a no-confidence vote on April 10 after he lost several party lawmakers and coalition partners.