Vivo X80 launched in Pakistan, price, specifications, sale info

LAHORE - Vivo on Monday launched its much-awaited flagship -- X80 smartphone in Pakistan. The launch ceremony, which was held in Lahore, was attended by over a thousand people belonging to the country's tech industry, media, and mobile phone dealers.

The Vivo X80, whose pre-orders have started today, will be available to purchase at Rs.159,999, from May 24. It is expected that the new device will give tough competition to popular Samsung mobiles in local markets.

Join Now!

Vivo Pakistan has launched it's much awaited flagship mobile X 80 in Pakistan.

Price is still to reval.@vivopakistan #vivoX80 #vivoX80Series #FindYourEdge pic.twitter.com/EB2GAZKcPY — Sarfraz Ali (@ItsSarfrazAli) May 16, 2022

Vivo X80 specifications

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, the smartphone supports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1800x2400 pixel resolution. The smartphone packs up to 12GB of RAM and comes in three storage options -- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Vivo X80 runs Android 12 operating system topped with the company's own layer of customization. The smartphone features a triple rear camera which consists of a 50MP main camera with the first Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 12MP 50mm 2X portrait camera.

There's also a 32MP front camera for selfie lovers.

Vivo X80 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

More info to follow...