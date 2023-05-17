National Assembly passes Maternity and Paternity Bill

Pakistan's National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed eight important bills, including the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill 2020, which had been in process for several years and was approved by the Senate in 2020.

The vote allowed the bill to be applicable in the federal territory, setting an example for the provinces to consider similar legislation.

The 2020 Bill introduces provisions for both maternal and paternal leaves, allowing mothers to take up to six months of leave for their first child, and three or four months for subsequent children. The law will be applicable to both private and public sectors within the limits of Islamabad. Violation of the Bill will lead to six months in jail or a fine of Rs100,000 or both.

With the passing of the Bill, the state is setting an example and recognizing the role of parents in the childbirth process.