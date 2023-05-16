No army, No freedom: Shahid Afridi condemns riots and political chaos

Former Pakistani cricket captain, Shahid Khan Afridi, has set the record straight for those making a mockery of the country's military and authorities.
Commenting on the recent bizzare and destructive vandalism of May 09, Afridi said that if the armed forces cease to exist or surrender before catastrophes, we will truly understand freedom.
In an interview with a local media outlet, Afridi clarified that he tries to stay away from using derogatory language while discussing politics as media tends to misconstrue and take meaning out of context.
The former cricketer also emphasized on the fact that politics do take an ugly turn when those in opposition cannot call a truce for the betterment of the country. Afridi lamented over the situation of political parties and their miserable strategies to stay in power.
The 46-year-old remarked that he grew up in Pakistani, and so are his children, but the prevailing situation leaves him with no concrete answers or explanations that could satisfy his concerned children.
Afridi compared the damage from external and internal enemies complaining how the internal chaos has been wreaking havoc. He also highlighted the importance of having a strong military force that can protect the country, examplifying Kashmiri and Palestinians who are unable to defend themselves.
The former skipper not only condemned the violent protests of 9 May, but also opined that the sacrifices of Pakistan Army should not be disregarded.
