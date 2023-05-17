Student killed, six injured as cop sprays bullets at girls’ school van in Swat

PESHAWAR – A student was killed and several others wounded as a policeman opened fire at a school bus carrying teachers and students in Southern Pakistan on Tuesday.

Reports in local media suggest that a tween girl was killed while five others including a school teacher suffered injuries while traveling in Swat’s Sangota area. Law enforcers soon arrived at the scene and held the deployed policeman, while the injured were shifted to the hospital for medical aid.

The cop identified as Mohammad Alam, told senior officials that he opened the fire by mistake on a police van.

District Police Officer DPO told the media that the accused is in custody, and investigations are underway as the incident caused a huge uproar. The officer also assured people of justice, saying the cop responsible for the incident to account for his reckless action.

Last year, a driver of a school van was killed and two students suffered injuries when the vehicle came under attack in the same Swat region.

The incident took place in the same region where Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai was attacked by the Taliban while returning home.