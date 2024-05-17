Former student attempts to shoot himself over failure in love with college teacher in Jhelum

JHELUM – A former college student attempted to shoot himself over failure in love with female teacher of the same institution in Jhelum.

The incident took place at a private college located at the Civil Line Road as the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The former student, who appears to be teenager, wanted to marry the teacher, who had refused his proposal. Enraged at the refusal, he took a handgun to the college where he held the whole class hostage.

The college administration immediately informed the police about the incident. The video shows the two policemen trying to cool down the boy and asking him to put down the gun.

After engaging him conversation, the police officials managed to snatch the gun from him and arrested him.

The suspect has been shifted to police station for interrogation.