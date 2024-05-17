Former student attempts to shoot himself over failure in love with college teacher in Jhelum

JHELUM – A former college student attempted to shoot himself over failure in love with female teacher of the same institution in Jhelum.
The incident took place at a private college located at the Civil Line Road as the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The former student, who appears to be teenager, wanted to marry the teacher, who had refused his proposal. Enraged at the refusal, he took a handgun to the college where he held the whole class hostage.
The college administration immediately informed the police about the incident. The video shows the two policemen trying to cool down the boy and asking him to put down the gun.
After engaging him conversation, the police officials managed to snatch the gun from him and arrested him.
The suspect has been shifted to police station for interrogation.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.95
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
