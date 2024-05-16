Search

Mohsin Naqvi opens up about wife's properties in Dubai and UK

11:35 PM | 16 May, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi
Source: File photo

Following the uproar caused by property disclosures under the "Dubai Unlocked" project, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi revealed that all properties, owned by him and his wife for over a decade, were duly declared to relevant authorities, asserting that there was nothing new in the leaked records.

Naqvi, who holds multiple portfolios including Minister for Narcotics Control, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and a senator, disclosed that his wife possessed properties not only in Dubai but also in the United Kingdom (UK) for many years. He addressed the Dubai leaks during a press conference in Lahore, criticising the portrayal of property ownership via illegal means and emphasizing the importance of reporting without creating misleading impressions.

The Dubai Unlocked project by OCCRP uncovered data on numerous Pakistanis, including retired military officials, bankers, bureaucrats, and others, owning properties in upscale Dubai areas.

Naqvi clarified that he was not a public officeholder a decade ago but owned multiple properties, easily verifiable through records submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He defended the legitimacy of his investments, rejecting insinuations of undisclosed income sources.

Expressing dismay over the targeting of specific individuals in the leaks, Naqvi demanded an investigation into undisclosed foreign properties and illegitimate possessions. He lamented the trend of labeling successful entrepreneurs as thieves and criticized the negative portrayal of business endeavors in Pakistan.

Despite facing criticism, Naqvi affirmed his commitment to delivering services with a positive outlook. Responding to remarks made by KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the possible takeover of state-owned institutions, Naqvi emphasized the need for sensible discourse and warned against any unlawful actions.

Regarding the situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Naqvi highlighted the allocation of funds worth Rs23 billion to the region's government. He addressed criticism for not visiting AJK, citing constitutional provisions under the 18th Amendment.

