Search

Pakistan

SC summons Faisal Vawda in contempt of court case

Web Desk
10:55 PM | 16 May, 2024
Faisal Vawda
Source: File photo

The Supreme Court has fixed a contempt case hearing against independent Senator Faisal Vawda for May 17.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will hear the case. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan are members of the bench. Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan will serve as the advocate on record.

This development follows Vawda's recent remarks questioning judges over allegations of intelligence agencies' interference in judicial matters, emphasizing the need for evidence before accusing institutions.

In late March, six judges from the Islamabad High Court wrote to the Supreme Judicial Council regarding pressure on judges through abduction, torture of relatives, and secret surveillance. Justice Babar Sattar also highlighted breaches of personal data during the audio leaks case.

During a press conference at the National Press Club, Vawda criticized the judiciary, urging an end to the trend of targeting institutions. He questioned the timing of Justice Sattar's allegations and emphasized the need for evidence before making accusations.

In a Supreme Court hearing on changes to accountability laws, Justice Athar Minallah addressed the AGP, expressing concern over perceived threats to judges. The AGP responded, labeling Vawda's press conference as contemptuous and disassociating from his actions.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:00 AM | 17 May, 2024

CM Gandapur, Pesco chief agree to new loadshedding plan in KP

11:35 PM | 16 May, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi opens up about wife's properties in Dubai and UK

10:55 PM | 16 May, 2024

SC summons Faisal Vawda in contempt of court case

09:35 PM | 16 May, 2024

NDMA warns of three heatwaves in Pakistan in next 25 days

08:33 PM | 16 May, 2024

Solar battery price surges in Pakistan as temperature rises

08:00 PM | 16 May, 2024

Lawyer shoots his own client over monetary dispute

Pakistan

08:42 AM | 15 May, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list May 2024 - Check Online Draw Result here

08:32 PM | 14 May, 2024

Dubai Property Leaks: How many Pakistanis are on the list?

09:15 PM | 14 May, 2024

Dubai Property Leaks: PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat and Farah Gogi too are ...

12:15 PM | 16 May, 2024

Imran Khan's first photo from Adiala Jail goes viral

10:36 AM | 14 May, 2024

Pakistan Army's late night march in Lahore raises eyebrow; details ...

09:57 AM | 15 May, 2024

'Dubai Unlocked': List of Pakistani Elite who owns high value ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:32 AM | 17 May, 2024

School timings revised in Islamabad due to hot weather

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 May, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 17 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.05
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.95
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: