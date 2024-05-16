SC summons Faisal Vawda in contempt of court case

The Supreme Court has fixed a contempt case hearing against independent Senator Faisal Vawda for May 17.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will hear the case. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan are members of the bench. Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan will serve as the advocate on record.

This development follows Vawda's recent remarks questioning judges over allegations of intelligence agencies' interference in judicial matters, emphasizing the need for evidence before accusing institutions.

In late March, six judges from the Islamabad High Court wrote to the Supreme Judicial Council regarding pressure on judges through abduction, torture of relatives, and secret surveillance. Justice Babar Sattar also highlighted breaches of personal data during the audio leaks case.

During a press conference at the National Press Club, Vawda criticized the judiciary, urging an end to the trend of targeting institutions. He questioned the timing of Justice Sattar's allegations and emphasized the need for evidence before making accusations.

In a Supreme Court hearing on changes to accountability laws, Justice Athar Minallah addressed the AGP, expressing concern over perceived threats to judges. The AGP responded, labeling Vawda's press conference as contemptuous and disassociating from his actions.