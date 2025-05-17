Pakistan Air Force jets fire flares in spectacular Air Show to mark Youm-e-Tashakur (VIDEO)

By News Desk
10:42 am | May 17, 2025
ISLAMABAD – Skies over Islamabad were set ablaze with dazzling flares as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets performed a breathtaking flypast during the Youm-e-Tashakkur ceremony held on Friday.

This spectacular aerial display was a tribute to the nation’s historic ‘Marka-e-Haq’ and a celebration of the unwavering spirit of Pakistan’s Armed Forces as brave sons of soil made Indian planes bite the dust.

The event, held in the Federal Capital, showcased PAF’s commitment and loyalty to the country, symbolizing national pride, gratitude, and unity. The flypast was not just a demonstration of aerial strength but also a solemn homage to the resilience and courage that have defined Pakistan’s journey.

Pakistan Air Force Shaheens reaffirmed the country’s steadfast defense capabilities, and display resonated deeply with citizens, evoking a sense of patriotism and collective pride in the nation’s Armed Forces.

Youm-e-Tashakkur ceremony stands as a powerful reminder of Pakistan’s enduring resolve and the sacrifices made to secure its sovereignty. The PAF’s magnificent flypast over Islamabad skies was a fitting tribute to that legacy.

News Desk

