PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi opt to bowl first against Karachi Kings

In the 27th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first against Karachi Kings. The crucial encounter is taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Zalmi’s captain opted to bowl first, citing pitch conditions as favorable for chasing later in the game.

The PSL 10 points table remains tightly contested. Quetta Gladiators are currently at the top and have already secured a spot in the playoffs. Peshawar Zalmi, however, must win both of their remaining matches to qualify.

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United both have 10 points, with Karachi having played 8 matches and Islamabad 9. Lahore Qalandars follow closely with 9 points from 9 games, while Multan Sultans have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Today’s match is expected to be a high-stakes clash as the race for playoff spots intensifies.