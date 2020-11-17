Commander Qatar air force meets CJCSC Gen Nadeem, acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in anti-terror fight
RAWALPINDI – Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) on Monday lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Qatari commander, who is on official visit to Pakistan, expressed it during a meeting with General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.
“Matters of bilateral professional interest, regional security environment, and further strengthening of security & defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting,” it said.
