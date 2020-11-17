Commander Qatar air force meets CJCSC Gen Nadeem, acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in anti-terror fight 
Web Desk
12:00 AM | 17 Nov, 2020
Commander Qatar air force meets CJCSC Gen Nadeem, acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in anti-terror fight 
Share

RAWALPINDI – Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) on Monday lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism. 

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Qatari commander, who is on official visit to Pakistan, expressed it during a meeting with General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Qatari Commander praises professionalism of ... 10:50 PM | 16 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Staff Major General Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet along with his ...

“Matters of bilateral professional interest, regional security environment, and further strengthening of security & defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting,” it said.

More From This Category
Commander Qatar air force meets CJCSC Gen Nadeem, ...
12:00 AM | 17 Nov, 2020
Qatari commander praises professionalism of ...
10:50 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
#IndiaDeservesBlacklist trends on Twitter after ...
10:21 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
Public schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to start ...
09:50 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
Russian delegation in Pakistan to finalise NSGPP
08:57 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports first case of COVID-19 ...
08:36 PM | 16 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza celebrates 34th birthday with family
08:14 PM | 16 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr