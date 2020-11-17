Pakistan presents dossier on India-sponsored terrorism to UNSC

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday presented a dossier containing proofs of India's state sponsorship of terrorism to the five permanent members of United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed the envoys of the US, the UK, France, China and Russia about the dossier on state sponsored terrorism by India, according to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The envoys were apprised of India’s involvement in planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan,” said a statement issued by the foreign office.

“The dossiers containing irrefutable evidence of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan were handed over to them,” it added. The foreign office said Pakistan will continue to highlight India’s state sponsorship of terrorism and destabilizing activities against Pakistan.

Earlier today, the country’s foreign office also categorically rejected the Indian ministry of External Affairs’ denial of the irrefutable evidence provided by Pakistan on Indian state sponsorship of terrorism.

"Fully exposed, India has typically resorted to sophistry, obfuscation and re-fabrication. Bland denials and regurgitation of old litany of charges, however, will not change facts," it said in a statement.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the military spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar had provided a highlight of evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

Since 2001, Pakistan has faced more than 19,000 terrorist attacks on its soil and suffered 83,000 casualties, while the direct economic losses have been upward of US$126 billion.