PSL 2020 Final LIVE: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings – Qalandars lose 3 wickets for 70 runs

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars are 70-3 in the 12th over against Karachi Kings in the much-awaited finale of the 2020 Pakistan Super League being played today.

Earlier, Qalandars won toss and opted for batting against Kings.

The match started at 20:00 hours (8pm) at National stadium Karachi.

Both the teams eye their maiden PSL trophy.

Originally, the PSL final 2020 was scheduled to take place on 22 March, however, it was re-scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan. The venue was shifted from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore due to smog.

How to watch PSL 2020 live?

Viewers in Pakistan will be able to watch PSL Playoffs 2020 games live via the BSports YouTube channel and the Jazz TV, Tapmad and Mjunoon.tv streaming services.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Ali Khan, Awais Zia, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Umer Khan, Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Usama Mir, Chadwick Walton, Waqas Maqsood, Wayne Parnell, Sherfane Rutherford, Alex Hales

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Dane Vilas, Agha Salman, Usman Shinwari, Abid Ali, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Raja Farzan