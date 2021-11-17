Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to ceasefire after fresh border clashes

BAKU – Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire, following the recent border skirmishes erupted between the arch-foes a year after their war over contested land.

Armenia reported death of “some of its soldiers” and loss of two military positions near the Azerbaijan border; whereas, the Azeri officials accused Armenia of provoking the clash by attacking positions.

Reports in international media said both sides reached a truce, mediated by Moscow, ending hostilities that started along their border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly discussed the tense situation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and both sides agreed to stay in contact. On the other hand, Azeri defense minister Zakir Hasanov told Russian Counterpart that Azerbaijan will stop armed forces provocations.

Armenian forces were attacking Azerbaijani positions to take over some areas and have been shelling the positions in which two Azerbaijani troops were injured.

After losing two combat positions, Armenia approached Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan claimed that workers were shot by Armenian forces two days ago as they built border fortifications.

#WATCH🚨🚨

New clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan.



Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry claims Armenia has launched attacks in Kelbajar and Lachin, while Armenia's Defense Ministry insists fighting began after Azerbaijan attacked border posts



pic.twitter.com/ieocqVsa0A — Sajid Dar 🍁 (@Beingsajiddarr) November 16, 2021

Following the deadly attacks, European Council President Charles Michel said he interacted Azeri President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and asked them to end hostilities, without blaming either for the challenging situation in the region.

With @azpresident and @NikolPashinyan discussion in light of today’s developments.



Call for urgent de-escalation and full ceasefire.



Challenging situation in region - EU is committed to work with partners to overcome tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) November 16, 2021

“EU is committed to work with partners to overcome tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus,” he wrote in a recent tweet.

Furthermore, the UN also urged both sides to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly attacks.

The affairs between the two states have been tense for the last three decades as the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh – a region recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Last year in September, large-scale clashes erupted in the region when the Armenian Army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces. Azeri forces then retreated and the conflict continued for 44 days ending with the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the nearly three-decade occupation of Armenian forces.

Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on ... 11:54 PM | 10 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday congratulated the government and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the liberation ...

Azerbaijan liberated a number of cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the nearly three-decade Armenian occupation.