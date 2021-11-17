Govt calls Parliament’s joint session today to get electoral reforms passed

ISLAMABAD – The PTI-led government convened a joint sitting of parliament today to pass a number of bills including the use of electronic voting machines in the next general polls.

President Dr. Arif Alvi summoned the joint session of the National Assembly and Senate on November 17. The joint session will start today at 12:00 pm and PM’s aide on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan will present the bills in the joint session. Reports stated that a 56-point agenda would be presented in the joint meeting.

Imran Khan-led government has the support of around 221 members. The government boasts the support of 179 members in the National Assembly, while the opposition alliance has got the support of 219 members in today’s session.

The incumbent authorities are leading only with three votes as the government allies, including PML-Q and MQM Pakistan did have their reservations over the bills.

The prime minister's party vowed to get the EVM bill passed from parliament despite reservations from the opposition. ECP also raised objections, saying introducing these machines without in-depth study could undermine free, fair, and transparent polls.

Lawmakers from both houses will attend the joint session today for which Prime Minister Imran Khan has personally met lawmakers for the approval of key legislation while the opposition parties have drawn strategies to block controversial bills.

The premier also directed party lawmakers in both National Assembly and Senate to ensure full attendance in the joint session to ensure the trouble-free passing of the legislative agenda. Khan reportedly spent a busy day meeting lawmakers one by one and listening to their issues.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar also hosted a dinner for lawmakers including the coalition partners to ensure their attendance.

On the other side, the Leader of the opposition and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif also held a consultative meeting at the Parliament House which was attended by PPP and PML-N leaders.

The opposition alliance pledged to use all possible means to block the passage of legislation by PTI government.

Earlier, the government withdrew the order for a joint session of the parliament, scheduled for November 11. The session was called by the government in order to pass the NAB Ordinance Bill and electoral reforms bill among other legislation items.

Pakistan's top election body rejects Electronic ... 11:18 PM | 7 Sep, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday turned down the government’s proposal to use the ...

Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry stated that the session was postponed in the hope that the opposition parties would consider the government's proposal seriously and work towards making a unanimously agreed-upon plan of action.