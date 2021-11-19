‘Pakistan doesn't care for its poor even during pandemic’

ISLAMABAD – The World Giving Index issued by the UK-based Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) listed Pakistan at 107, a fall of 13 places from 2019, in a list of 114 nations.

When it comes to charitable giving, the South Asian country of around 221 million is said to be a generous nation that has been running the world's largest volunteer ambulance service for almost three decades. However, a recent report shows Pakistanis are giving less and less even in Covid pandemic.

The CAF Index includes three aspects of giving behaviour and asks: Have you done any of the following in the past month? Helped a stranger, or someone you didn’t know who needed help? And donated money to a charity?

As for the three behaviours that determine the overall score of a country, Pakistan scored 42 percent in ‘helping a stranger’, 24 percent in donating money and only 8 percent in volunteering time.

As local communities around the world mobilised to help unprivileged citizens during the pandemic, Pakistan’s ranking in the recent Index is deprived.

Globally, Indonesia, Nigeria, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Kosovo ranked among most generous countries and interestingly, poor countries like Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana also made it to the top countries in the CAF 2021 index.

The world’s most generous countries

The index is produced by the CAF every year to ascertain how people across the globe contribute to charity. The first CAF World Giving Index was published in the wake of the global financial crisis, while the latest one revealed how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted giving around the world.

The World Giving Index is issued by an international non-profit organisation, which looks at effective giving and generosity. It is mainly based on data from Gallup’s World View World Poll, an ongoing research project carried out in more than 100 countries.