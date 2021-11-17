Punjab amends law on premature retirement of government employees

The Punjab government has amended the law governing premature retirement of government employees.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), now government employees cannot apply for premature retirement before reaching 55 years of age.

Earlier, government employees could apply for premature retirement on completion of 25 years of service.

The latest notification says that now government employees will have to wait to be 55 years for age to apply for premature retirement even after completion of 25 years of service.