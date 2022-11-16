Pakistan's Film Censor Board allows screening of 'Joyland' after removing some scenes

10:45 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Pakistan's Film Censor Board allows screening of 'Joyland' after removing some scenes
LAHORE — The Censor Board of Pakistan on Wednesday allowed screening of the internationally acclaimed Pakistani movie Joyland after removal of some scenes.

A meeting of the full board of the Pakistani Censor Board was held earlier in the day to discuss the movie.

The government of Pakistan banned Saim Sadiq’s Oscar contender “Joyland” for containing “highly objectionable” material, earlier this month.

An order dated Nov. 11 from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting says that the country’s censor board had granted a censor certificate to the film on Aug 17 but it has reversed the decision.

“Written complaints were received that the film contains highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ‘decency and morality’ as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979,” the order states.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 9(2) (a) of the said Ordinance and after conducting a comprehensive inquiry, the Federal Government declares the feature film titled ‘Joyland’ as an uncertified film for the whole of Pakistan in the cinemas which fall under the jurisdiction of CBFC with immediate effect.”

