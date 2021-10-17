Ayesha Omar faces sever backlash for wearing bold dress
Ayesha Omar is one of the most famous and highest-paid actresses of Pakistan and a true style icon.
Lately, Ayesha Omar took to her Instagram handle and shared some stunning pictures from Dubai Expo 2020 event. Ayesha was seen clad in stunning white ensemble by “Hussain Rehar”. To complete the look she had tied her hair in a neat bun, and wore matching elegant accessories.
Despite looking super chic, Ayesha Omar faced immense criticism for her wardrobe choice. Netizens slammed Ayesha Omer for wearing the revealing clothes.
The keyboard warriors were quick enough to share their response on Ayesha’s recent pictures.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVF1nrFjbvh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVFaOXpFPie/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVGL8U9jBrF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVDSpFShCW5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVDoV4mB6em/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
