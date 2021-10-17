T20 World Cup 2021 – Bangladesh opt to field first against Scotland
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 being played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Sunday.
The two teams will be fighting in the qualifying first round of the mega cricket event that is being played in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Bangladesh lost both their warm-up matches to Ireland and Sri Lanka which were played before the start of the tournament.
Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh are coming into the T20 World Cup on the back of three consecutive T20I series wins over Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand.
T20 World Cup: Oman thrash Papua New Guinea by 10 ... 02:37 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – Oman thrashed Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup on ...
