T20 World Cup: Oman win the toss and elected to field first against Papua New Guinea

DUBAI – Oman has won the toss and decided to field first in the seventh edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The first qualifier between the two teams will be played today at 03:00 pm PST at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat while the second qualifier will be played between Bangladesh and Scotland at 07:00 pm PST today.

Oman’s appearance in the ICC T20 World Cup is second after 2016 as they had won one match out of three in the last qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea is making its ICC T20 World Cup debut with the first qualifier. PNG is currently ranked 15th in the ICC T20 rankings, three places above Oman.

Squads

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kipling Doriga, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner.