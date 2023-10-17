Injection that caused loss of eyesight in several people in Punjab was 'contaminated', says minister

Avastin eye injection, which is thought to have caused vision loss in diabetic patients in Punjab, became contaminated during shipment, according to Punjab Interim Health Minister Dr Javed Akram.

Dr Akram, at a joint press conference with Interim Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir in Lahore today, said that contamination was caused by heavy rainfall and the use of public transport for shipment of the medicine.

"We think this batch was shifted when there was a heavy rainfall in Lahore and the samples given that day weren't properly packed or checked," he stated.

Dr Akram disclosed that the medicine was transported in a public transport bus, which is against the established operating guidelines.

He said that following a forensic examination of the vehicle, it was discovered that there was less space between the lower compartment of the bus and the ground, which allowed rainfall to penetrate the area of the vehicle where luggage and other cargo were housed.

The medicine became contaminated when rainwater reached the compartment. This is how the infection started, the doctor explained.

Dr Akram continued by saying that authorities had collected earlier the proof that revealed the medicine was transported by public use cars without any type of temperature control.

On Sept 23, it was reported that several people lost their eyesight when they were administered “substandard” medication at different health facilities in Lahore and Kasur.

Reports said over 40 diabetic patients in Lahore lost their vision. Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Manzoor said the same injection had affected the vision of his brother and a friend.