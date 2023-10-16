  

Search

Sports

Pakistan eyeing to make history in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers 

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 16 Oct, 2023
Pakistan eyeing to make history in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers 

Pakistan will face Cambodia today (Tuesday) with a big hope to register the first ever victory in the history of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in the home-leg (second round) match at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. 

Following the goalless first leg draw, both teams held indoor practice sessions due to rain and are eyeing to win the important contest as Pakistan is hosting an international event after a long eight years with the support of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). Since it first entered World Cup qualifying in 1990, the Pakistan football team has never won a qualification match; it has managed to draw only three of 32 games, scoring 10 goals while conceding 124.  

Having the assistance of the recently hired English coach Stephen Constantine, Pakistan also have seven overseas players in their ranks, who will be part of the playing XI against a well-settled side being handled by Argentinian coach Felix Agustin Dalmas. 

Speaking to the media, Cambodian team head coach Felix Agustin Dalmas thanked Pakistani people and the organisers for the warm welcome on their arrival, saying, “Sports facilities are very good here. The first leg held at Cambodia was a tough one and Pakistan is the favorite to win this important match at home as they will have big audience support.” 

He added: “Pakistan team is a different team to compare 2019 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, where we won both the matches but now the home side has improved their standard of playing game, especially they added dual national players in the squad, making it quite better and strong.” 

On the other hand, Pakistan football team coach Stephen Constantine is also optimistic that Pakistan would perform better against Cambodia in the home-leg match of the FIFA Qualifiers, adding, "We are hopeful that players will show their best in the match. After eight years, a big international match is going to take place in Islamabad and our focus is on winning against the visitors. 

“Pakistan has not had an international game for a long time and the players are working very hard for the good game. A professional football league should be held in Pakistan to boost the football at international level as if there is no professional league, there will be no good future of football in the country,” Pakistan coach asserted.  

Responding to a question, he said that India has improved in the game due to the professional and other football leagues but footballers with dual citizenship were not allowed to represent the Indian national team. “The Pakistan Football Federation has allowed the dual nationals in the team; however, FIFA has not yet decided about Otis Khan’s citizenship, and he will be part of the team if the decision is made,” he said.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

03:36 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Rashid Khan dedicates Afghanistan's World Cup win over England to ...

12:42 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 - Live Streaming details here

11:32 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

World Cup 2023: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

11:11 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan faces another complaint in India for ...

11:26 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Mickey Arthur says India-Pakistan match looked more like a BCCI event ...

12:20 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match - Free Live Streaming

Advertisement

Latest

09:24 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, militant killed in KP gun battles: ISPR

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 17 October  2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.9 278.15
Euro EUR 291.1 294
UK Pound Sterling GBP 340.6 344
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 173.25 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.16 746.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 200 202
China Yuan CNY 38.21 38.61
Danish Krone DKK 39.09 39.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.37 903.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.73 59.33
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.31 165.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.7 26
Omani Riyal OMR 720.82 728.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.25 76.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 198 200
Swedish Korona SEK 25.33 25.63
Swiss Franc CHF 306.98 309.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.65 7.8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan – October 17, 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan today

Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: