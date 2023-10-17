Special court starts proceedings to indict former PM Imran Khan, Qureshi in cipher case

ISLAMABAD – A special court on Tuesday started hearing the cipher case against ousted prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Judge Abu Alhasnaat is hearing the case and Federal Invstigators Special prosecutor Shah Khawar appeared in the court for the hearing.

Former premier Imran Khan, who remained behind bars for more than two months, will be represented by Salman Safdar Butt and Khalid Yousaf.

Earlier this month, the special court announced to indict Khan and Qureshi today on October 17.

The development comes a day after Islamabad High Court Chief Justice turned down PTI chief's plea, maintaining that there was no ‘ill will’ involved in holding the trial in jail.

Khan and his party leaders are facing a cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.

More to follow...