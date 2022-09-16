Army deployed across Pakistan for Imam Husain’s Chehlum tomorrow

11:25 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Army deployed across Pakistan for Imam Husain’s Chehlum tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has deployed army in all four provinces to prevent any incident of terrorism on the occasion of Imam Husain’s Chehlum tomorrow (Saturday).

The Interior Ministry said in a notification, “The federal government, in excise of powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution is pleased to authorise the deployment of Army troops/assets and civil armed forces troops under Section 4(3)(i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 in all provinces including AJK, GB and ICT on Chehlum 2022.”

It stated that the exact number of troops deployed would be worked out by the provincial governments.

“Further, additional Army/CAF troops/assets requirement may also be worked out on need basis during deployment period by the respective provincial governments,” the notification added.

The orders have been forwarded to the heads of all the provincial governments.

In Karachi, the central procession would be taken out from Nishtar Park, which would pass through its traditional route and would culminate at Husanian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

All roads leading to the procession route would be closed for traffic, while a ban has been imposed on pillion-riding.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, snipers will be deployed on rooftops while streets, roads and routes. Walk-through gates will also be installed at the entry point of the procession and people will be allowed to enter after body search.

