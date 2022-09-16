Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana meets Pakistani lookalike in Dubai
10:44 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana meets Pakistani lookalike in Dubai
Source: Bareeha (Instagram)
Some Indian celebrities have been in the news in Pakistan recently for different reasons.

Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan met her doppelganger in Dubai recently and the Pakistani girl took to her Instagram to share her picture with the upcoming India star.

Bareeha wrote on Instagram, "Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2. Here’s a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs."

Suhana met Bareeha, an influencer from Pakistan, while vacationing in Dubai with her mom Gauri Khan, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor and Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor.

Both of them smiled while posing for the camera in an outdoor shot. Suhana can be seen wearing a white floral dress and Bareeha wore a blue floral jumpsuit and carried a small sling bag. 

