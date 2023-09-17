India's Siraj on rampage as Sri Lanka left reeling at 12/6 in Asia Cup Final

COLOMBO – Defending Champions Sri Lanka were in hot waters as half of their squad returned to pavilion within powerplay.

Right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah started off with a wicket in first over and then Mohammed Siraj came down hard on Lankan lineup by taking five wickets.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the Asia Cup final today at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Asia Cup co-hosts Sri Lanka did not start the tournament as favourites in the presence of then top-ranked ODI team Pakistan and a strong Indian team, but have managed to make the most of playing at home.

Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan by two wickets in the Super 4 stage to set up a meeting with India in the final.

Brace yourselves for an electrifying showdown that's set to make cricket history! India goes head to head with Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Finals, and the excitement is off the charts! ????????????????#AsiaCup2023 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/pwsLM49YKE — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 16, 2023

Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs in the last league match of the Super 4 round on Friday. Indian opener Shubman Gill, who had not scored a century since January, was India’s top-scorer against Bangladesh.

India managed to beat Sri Lanka in the Super 4 game by 41 runs. It was Sri Lanka’s three spinners who bagged all the Indian wickets with breakout star Dunith Wellalage removing five of India’s six top-order batters.

Despite the home team’s spin threat, India will be encouraged by the form of their top-order batters, three of whom have scored centuries in the last two matches.

Team news

India: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to return to the side after being rested for the match against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka: A hamstring injury has forced Maheesh Theekshana out of the match and the off-spinning all-rounder could be replaced by leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha.

