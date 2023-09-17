Search

Asia Cup 2023Sports

India take on Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final today

Web Desk
09:47 AM | 17 Sep, 2023
Asia Cup 2023
Source: Twitter

COLOMBO – Defending champions Sri Lanka will face India in the final of Asia Cup 2023 today at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Asia Cup co-hosts Sri Lanka did not start the tournament as favourites in the presence of then top-ranked ODI team Pakistan and a strong Indian team, but have managed to make the most of playing at home.

Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan by two wickets in the Super 4 stage to set up a meeting with India in the final.

Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs in the last league match of the Super 4 round on Friday. Indian opener Shubman Gill, who had not scored a century since January, was India’s top-scorer against Bangladesh.

India managed to beat Sri Lanka in the Super 4 game by 41 runs. It was Sri Lanka’s three spinners who bagged all the Indian wickets with breakout star Dunith Wellalage removing five of India’s six top-order batters.

Despite the home team’s spin threat, India will be encouraged by the form of their top-order batters, three of whom have scored centuries in the last two matches.

Team news

India: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to return to the side after being rested for the match against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka: A hamstring injury has forced Maheesh Theekshana out of the match and the off-spinning all-rounder could be replaced by leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Sep-2023/pakistan-vs-sri-lanka-asia-cup-2023-free-live-streaming-details-here

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:17 AM | 17 Sep, 2023

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

09:06 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Misbah-ul-Haq to lead Pakistan's charge in inaugural MCW Over 40s ...

05:51 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Naseem Shah may be ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023 due to injury

02:29 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

WATCH: Glimpse of ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in Pakistan

11:43 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Babar Azam’s father reveals Pakistan captain was in shock after ...

08:27 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Major decisions expected as PCB calls meeting to discuss Asia Cup ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:02 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as Pakistan's 29th chief justice

Horoscope

09:14 AM | 17 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 17, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 17, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.18
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 17, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 17 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: