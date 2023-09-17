Karachi weather update

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the SouthEastern region.

Rain Update in Karachi

Amid the muggy weather, Met Office said there are chances of rain-wind, and thundershower with isolated heavy fall in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mithi, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Sukkar, Dadu and Sanghar.

Weather in the port city is likely to remain partly cloudy during the next 24 hours.

Karachi Temperature Today

As per the weather forecast service, Karachi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5°C, while the temperature can touch 35°C during the noon.

Karachi’s humidity was recorded at around 75percent, while winds blowing from southwest and west are 18-27 km/hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi Air Quality was recorded at 70 which is considered poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Furthermore, PMD predicted rain, wind, and thundershowers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Heavy falls are expected in KP, Islamabad, the Potohar region, east and south Punjab, and southeast Sindh during the forecast period.

According to the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal were penetrating the upper and central parts. A westerly wave was also present in the upper and western parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain, wind, and thundershowers occurred at various places.