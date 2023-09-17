Karachi weather update

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the SouthEastern region.
Amid the muggy weather, Met Office said there are chances of rain-wind, and thundershower with isolated heavy fall in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mithi, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Sukkar, Dadu and Sanghar.
Weather in the port city is likely to remain partly cloudy during the next 24 hours.
As per the weather forecast service, Karachi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5°C, while the temperature can touch 35°C during the noon.
Karachi’s humidity was recorded at around 75percent, while winds blowing from southwest and west are 18-27 km/hour.
Karachi Air Quality was recorded at 70 which is considered poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Furthermore, PMD predicted rain, wind, and thundershowers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.
Heavy falls are expected in KP, Islamabad, the Potohar region, east and south Punjab, and southeast Sindh during the forecast period.
According to the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal were penetrating the upper and central parts. A westerly wave was also present in the upper and western parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain, wind, and thundershowers occurred at various places.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 17, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
