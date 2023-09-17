Sheikh Rashid arrested from Lal Haveli

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's most popular politician Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid was arrested from Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi along with his two relatives on Sunday.

Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer Sardar Abdur Razak claimed that the former Member of National Assembly (MNA) has been arrested and moved to an unknown location.

Sheikh Rashid last served as the minister for interior and railways in former Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet.

More to follow...