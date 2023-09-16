TikToker Imran 'Cheetah' arrested for May 9 violence in Peshawar

TikToker Imran Khan alias Cheetah has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the May 9 violence in Peshawar.

Following his arrest, the police presented him in a local anti-terrorism court (ATC) and the court handed him over to the police for one-day physical remand.

According to the police, Imran attacked the police and government buildings using a slingshot. A video of Imran attacking the police and the government buildings had gone viral on social media.

Later, a case was registered against the accused in the Razzaq Shaheed Police Station.