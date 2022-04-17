Hamza's election as Punjab CM sham, says Imran Khan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed the "supposed" election of Punjab chief minister, saying the incidents that took place that day were against "all democratic norms".
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said on Twitter, "What happened in Punjab Assembly was condemnable & against all democratic norms & constitutional provisions."
Imran, who was ousted from the prime minister's office earlier this month, said, "No one was in the Chair conducting the supposed elections - a total violation of all norms. We reject this sham mafia-captured 'elections'."
What happened in Punjab Assembly was condemnable & against all democratic norms & constitutional provisions. No one was in the Chair conducting the supposed elections - a total violation of all norms. We reject this sham mafia-captured "elections". #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 17, 2022
On Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Hamza Shehbaz was “elected” as the new chief minister of Punjab securing 197 votes amid the chaos that erupted in the provincial assembly, but his rival candidate declared the polls as “illegal”.
Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who was the PTI candidate for the chief minister’s position but later boycotted the polls after being physically assaulted allegedly by PML-N MPAs, declared the election as “illegal”, casting a shadow of doubt over the legitimacy of the electoral process.
To a question, if Hamza could take the oath, he claimed that he was a sham CM. He was referring to the judgements wherein the court had apparently stepped in the assembly’s domain. He maintained that Article 69 barred courts from interfering in the affairs of assemblies.
The advocate general Punjab also reportedly declared the election as illegal. He added that the deputy speaker had not conducted the polls according to the rules.
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Hamza's election as Punjab CM sham, says Imran Khan11:40 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- PML-N supporters stage protest against Imran outside Jemima's London ...11:05 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Gen Bajwa visits Major Haris in CMH Lahore, promises action against ...10:35 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Man kills wife for serving ‘too much salty’ breakfast10:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Two 'most-wanted terrorists' killed in DI Khan operation09:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Hassan Ali celebrates wife Samiyah’s birthday at UK restaurant05:06 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Jemima Goldsmith reacts to planned protests outside her London ...08:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Shahid Afridi condemns atrocities against Muslims in Palestine and ...07:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022