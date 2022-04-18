Maulana Fazlur Rehman demands immediate general elections in Pakistan
11:20 AM | 18 Apr, 2022
Maulana Fazlur Rehman demands immediate general elections in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – In a surprising move, JUI-F chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded an immediate elections in the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PDM chief said that its time for all the political parties to go for general elections and seek a fresh mandate.

“There is a limit to political expediency. We don’t think there is any need to unnecessarily prolong stay at the office,” said Fazl.

The JUI-F chief’s statement comes at a time when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is finding hard to form the new federal cabinet.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is busy negotiating with the coalition partners to give them proper representation in the new setup formed after the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

