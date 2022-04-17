PML-N supporters stage protest against Imran outside Jemima's London residence
Web Desk
11:05 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
PML-N supporters stage protest against Imran outside Jemima's London residence
Source: Photo courtesy Twitter
Share

LONDON – PML-N supporters staged a protest outside the residence of Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in London on Sunday.

Footage shared on social media showed PML-N supporters waving flags, holding banners and placards and chanting slogans in favour of the self-exiled PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif and against Imran Khan.

Police contingents deployed outside Jemima's home were also seen in the footage.

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali had announced on Thursday that a protest would be held outside Jemima's London home. He shared an image bearing her full address and used derogatory language against Khan.

"Protests outside my house, targeting my children, anti-Semitic abuse on social media ... It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore," Jemima had said in response to Ali.

Ali had responded to Jemima, holding her former husband responsible for the protest. "He (Imran) has ordered attacks and protests outside [the] homes of his political opponents. He incites hate, homophobia and terrorism on [a] daily basis," he had said.

The PML-N leader had said the protest would be "peaceful and non-violent".

PTI supporters too staged demonstrations at London's Hyde Park. Footage shared by the PTI showed a protest outside Nawaz's Avenfield residence.

More From This Category
Hamza's election as Punjab CM sham, says Imran ...
11:40 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Gen Bajwa visits Major Haris in CMH Lahore, ...
10:35 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Two 'most-wanted terrorists' killed in DI Khan ...
09:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz writes back to India's Modi, seeks ...
08:49 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Condolence meeting held at Pakistan Mission to ...
08:42 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Exclusive: Promising young Pakistani Ahmad Jamal ...
08:34 PM | 17 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousuf, Feroze Khan among others celebrities flock to PTI’s Karachi rally
07:17 PM | 17 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr