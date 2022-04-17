PML-N supporters stage protest against Imran outside Jemima's London residence
LONDON – PML-N supporters staged a protest outside the residence of Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in London on Sunday.
Footage shared on social media showed PML-N supporters waving flags, holding banners and placards and chanting slogans in favour of the self-exiled PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif and against Imran Khan.
Police contingents deployed outside Jemima's home were also seen in the footage.
PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali had announced on Thursday that a protest would be held outside Jemima's London home. He shared an image bearing her full address and used derogatory language against Khan.
"Protests outside my house, targeting my children, anti-Semitic abuse on social media ... It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore," Jemima had said in response to Ali.
Ali had responded to Jemima, holding her former husband responsible for the protest. "He (Imran) has ordered attacks and protests outside [the] homes of his political opponents. He incites hate, homophobia and terrorism on [a] daily basis," he had said.
The PML-N leader had said the protest would be "peaceful and non-violent".
PTI supporters too staged demonstrations at London's Hyde Park. Footage shared by the PTI showed a protest outside Nawaz's Avenfield residence.
