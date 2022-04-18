PTI's Sardar Tanveer Ilyas likely to be elected new AJK PM today
MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly meets in Muzaffarabad today to elect a new Prime Minister of the state for rest of the constitutional period, ending in June 2026.
Sardar Tanveer Ilyas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is likely to be elected unopposed as the new prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as the opposition parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced boycotting the election.
The AJK president has convened an assembly session today for the election of the new prime minister. The session will be convened at 10:30am in the Legislative Assembly Hall, Muzaffarabad.
At least 27 votes in the House of 53 parliamentarians are required to win the election. The PTI has 32 votes, whereas, the PPP and the PML-N have 12 and 7 votes, respectively.
The office of the prime minister fell vacant due to resignation of former AJK prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.
AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigns amid political ... 07:12 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has tendered his resignation ...
