Sri Lankan citizen’s lynching: Court likely to announce verdict today

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court is likely to announce the verdict in the lynching case of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara Priyantha Diyawadanage, who was beaten to death and was set ablaze by a deadly mob back in December last year.

Reports in local media said that both the prosecution and the defence have concluded their arguments that were heard on a daily basis while the statements of the investigators and eyewitnesses have also been recorded.

Judge Natasha Naseem had conducted the trial in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail. It is learnt that the prosecution brought nearly 50 eyewitnesses to court while CCTV footage and clips from the mobile phones of 55 accused men were submitted as evidence. DNA reports and forensic evidence have also been added to the challan.

Last month, the court indicted 89 suspects for their involvement in the mob lynching of a Sri Lankan national. At least 80 of the accused are adults while nine of them are juveniles.

The horrific incident occurred last year when Kumara was lynched by a mob on suspicions of alleged blasphemy. A case was registered against 900 people under sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Pakistanis' heads hang in shame as nation reacts ... 07:24 PM | 3 Dec, 2021 LAHORE – The lynching of a foreigner in Sialkot on Friday prompted a strong reaction on social media, with people ...

The horrifying event garnered massive condemnation and outrage from all quarters, while many activists called for quick action against the culprits.