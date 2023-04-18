Nawaz Sharif spends Shab-e-Qadr at Masjid-e-Nabawi

MAKKAH – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif spent the night of 27th of Ramadan at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah.
The former three-time premier was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other party leaders, who offered prayers at the Prophet’s mosque in connection with the Shab-e-Qadr.
Nawaz Sharif offered nawafil at Riazul Jannah, one of the most sacred places in the mosque, and prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan, which is currently reeling under economic and political crises.
Meanwhile, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who is also in Saudi Arabia, shared a photo on Instagram story. She can be seen standing close to the Roza-e-Rasool in the photo.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 18, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.96
|763.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.44
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|37.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.14
|320.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Karachi
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Attock
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Multan
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
