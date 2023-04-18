Nawaz Sharif spends Shab-e-Qadr at Masjid-e-Nabawi

MAKKAH – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif spent the night of 27th of Ramadan at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah.

The former three-time premier was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other party leaders, who offered prayers at the Prophet’s mosque in connection with the Shab-e-Qadr.

Nawaz Sharif offered nawafil at Riazul Jannah, one of the most sacred places in the mosque, and prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan, which is currently reeling under economic and political crises.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who is also in Saudi Arabia, shared a photo on Instagram story. She can be seen standing close to the Roza-e-Rasool in the photo.