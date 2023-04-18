Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz found dead at home

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Saeeda Imtiaz was found dead at home on Tuesday morning.
Condolences started pouring in as the official handle of Saeeda Imtiaz shared a story, confirming her death.
However the cause behind her death remained unknown till the filing of the story while social media users are curious to know the sudden death of the actor.
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ— Sheeraz Khan Soomro (@therealsheeraz) April 18, 2023
Shocking, Saddening and Unbelievable news.
A pure sweetheart, the sparkling, shining, young, bold and well known Saeeda Imtiaz departs.
Saeeda was found dead in her room today, she departs on the night of 27th Ramadan,
Sooner or Later,… pic.twitter.com/6nB23ZRBYf
Pakistani Actress and Model saeeda imtiaz passed away this morning as she was found dead in her room. Rest In Peace— Minha Miraj (@MirajMinha) April 18, 2023
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ#SaeedaImtiaz pic.twitter.com/eTX1Ln6qEh
Famous Artist, Social & Political Activist @SaeedaImtiaz has been passed away.— Sikandar Dogar (@sikandardogar1) April 18, 2023
She was found dead in her bedroom.💔 pic.twitter.com/c8fLK06plj
It's sad. May Allah make it easy for her and give patience to her family.#SaeedaImtiaz #TamashaGhar— Fitz . 🇵🇰 (@CostaRiccca) April 18, 2023
SAEEDA IMTIAZ PASSED AWAY? OMG I JUST REMEMBER SEEING HER IN TAMASHA RECENTLY. THIS IS SO SHOCKING. ALLAH MAGHFIRAT KRY AMEEM SUMAMEEN— Brownie ✨ (@the_desi_dream) April 18, 2023
Saeeda was known for her role in the biography of former PM Imran Khan; she played the role of Jemima Khan.
Besides her film and TV work, the former Tamasha contestant achieved huge admiration in modeling. She was known to be an avid social media user who used to share picture on regular basis.
More to follow…
