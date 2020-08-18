COAS Bajwa meets Saudi military chief in Riyadh

RIYADH - Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s top military official, General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili during his visit to Riyadh.

Both the chief's discussed matters related to military exchanges and training, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“COAS also met Lieutenant General (Staff) Fahad bin Turki Al Saud, Commander Joint Forces, the ISPR said, adding, "military to military ties including training exchanges were [the] focus of the meetings."

"Gen Bajwa was received by Saudi Arabia's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili upon his arrival at the defense ministry," the military’s media wing said.

"During the meeting, prospects for military cooperation and ways to support and boost it were reviewed, in addition to matters of common concern," the Saudi government said in a separate statement.

The army chief is accompanied by Director-General Inter-Servies Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

Gen Bajwa had arrived in the kingdom earlier in the day on his official visit.

Earlier, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had confirmed to Reuters that the army chief was traveling to Saudi Arabia, saying that the visit was pre-planned and "primarily military affairs oriented."