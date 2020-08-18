COAS Bajwa meets Saudi military chief in Riyadh
Web Desk
12:47 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
COAS Bajwa meets Saudi military chief in Riyadh
COAS Bajwa meets Saudi military chief in Riyadh
COAS Bajwa meets Saudi military chief in Riyadh
Share

RIYADH - Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s top military official, General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili during his visit to Riyadh.

Both the chief's discussed matters related to military exchanges and training, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“COAS also met Lieutenant General (Staff) Fahad bin Turki Al Saud, Commander Joint Forces, the ISPR said, adding, "military to military ties including training exchanges were [the] focus of the meetings."

 "Gen Bajwa was received by Saudi Arabia's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili upon his arrival at the defense ministry," the military’s media wing said.

"During the meeting, prospects for military cooperation and ways to support and boost it were reviewed, in addition to matters of common concern," the Saudi government said in a separate statement.

The army chief is accompanied by Director-General Inter-Servies Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

 Gen Bajwa had arrived in the kingdom earlier in the day on his official visit.

Earlier, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had confirmed to Reuters that the army chief was traveling to Saudi Arabia, saying that the visit was pre-planned and "primarily military affairs oriented."

More From This Category
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Rain forces ...
01:02 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
COAS Bajwa meets Saudi military chief in Riyadh
12:47 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
Man detained for 100th traffic violations in ...
09:32 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
8 drowned as boat capsizes in Keenjhar Lake
07:21 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
Indian army kills another two Kashmiris
06:50 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
Punjab, KP declared free from locust
06:22 PM | 17 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on death anniversary
10:09 PM | 16 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr