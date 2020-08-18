Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Rain forces Southampton match to end in a draw
SOUTHAMPTON - The second Test between England and Pakistan at Southampton on Monday resulted in a draw.
England had made 110-4 declared in reply to Pakistan's first innings 236 when a draw was agreed in a match repeatedly interrupted by bad weather.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Match drawn!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvPAK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvPAK</a> Scorecard ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/HaSAHsBdDD">https://t.co/HaSAHsBdDD</a> <a href="https://t.co/gcRsoNjs1r">pic.twitter.com/gcRsoNjs1r</a></p>— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1295414192921612288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 17, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">????️ ☔ ????️ <br><br>No play before lunch in the second <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvPAK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvPAK</a> Test.<br><br>SCORECARD ▶️ <a href="https://t.co/AvmXf8XQqH">https://t.co/AvmXf8XQqH</a> <a href="https://t.co/5SHuCZV3ch">pic.twitter.com/5SHuCZV3ch</a></p>— ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1295329077306556416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 17, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
The result left England 1-0 up in a three-match series ahead of the third Test, also at Southampton, which starts on Friday.
Pakistan 1st Innings 236 (Mohammad Rizwan 72, Abid Ali 60; S Broad 4-56, J Anderson 3-60)
England 1st Innings 110-4 dec (Z Crawley 53)
Result: Match drawn
Series: England lead three-match series 1-0
