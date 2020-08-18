Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Rain forces Southampton match to end in a draw

SOUTHAMPTON - The second Test between England and Pakistan at Southampton on Monday resulted in a draw.

England had made 110-4 declared in reply to Pakistan's first innings 236 when a draw was agreed in a match repeatedly interrupted by bad weather.

The result left England 1-0 up in a three-match series ahead of the third Test, also at Southampton, which starts on Friday.

Pakistan 1st Innings 236 (Mohammad Rizwan 72, Abid Ali 60; S Broad 4-56, J Anderson 3-60)

England 1st Innings 110-4 dec (Z Crawley 53)

Result: Match drawn

Series: England lead three-match series 1-0