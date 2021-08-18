European leaders call PM Imran to discuss Afghanistan situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan received telephone calls from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday.

The two European leaders exchanged views with the Pakistani prime minister on the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region. He stressed that safety and security as well as protection of rights of all Afghans was critically important. He said that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward.

The prime minister stated that Pakistan was reaching out to all Afghan leaders. The international community must remain engaged, particularly to support the people of Afghanistan economically, he said.

The prime minister added that Pakistan was facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations from Afghanistan.

Bilaterally, the prime minister expressed satisfaction at regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany. He added that Pakistan looked forward to enhancing collaboration with Germany in all areas of mutual interest.

Also, the Pakistani prime minister received a telephone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

The two prime ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan during the telephonic meeting.

The two prime ministers agreed to remain in contact with respect to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, the Pakistani prime minister highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain the Covid-19, noted that the relevant data had been shared with the UK side, and called for removal of Pakistan from the Red List.