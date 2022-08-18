PAKvNED – Pakistan lose early wickets in 187 run chase in second ODI against Netherlands

ROTTERDAM – Chasing 187, Men in Green faced an early blow as Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq returned to the pavilion in the same over and left the visitors struggling at 11/2 in 4.0 overs.

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are currently standing unbeaten at the crease.

Earlier, top Pakistani pacers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz got three scals each as Green Shirts bundled out hosts at 186 in the second game of the three-match series.

Tom Cooper managed to get a half-century, he departed after scoring 66, while Bas de Leede scored 89 runs and helped Netherlands reach a respectable total.

The Netherlands have won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan.

Pakistan team eye to win the second match to bag the series as the visiting team lead it by 1-0.

On Tuesday, Pakistan outclassed Netherlands by 16 runs in the first match. The hosts displayed A-game as they gave a solid fight back to Men in Green who hardly save the first game of series.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (captain), Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma